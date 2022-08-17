Maryland university lists ‘anti-racist’ activism as ‘preferred’ qualification for student writing tutor job

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, lists “anti-racist” activism as a “preferred” qualification for students who are applying to be a writing consultant.

Writing consultants at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, are tasked with providing feedback to students on course assignments, and assisting with cover letters, grant writing, and other writing work.

According to the job description on the university’s website, “Previous anti-racist coursework or activism” is listed as a preferred qualification.

The website also states that employees at the writing center “approach our work with writers with an anti-racist lens,” and states that students use the campus job to “augment” their “social justice coursework.”

“For students committed to anti-racist action in your own professional practices and communities, the rigorous preparation will be a major benefit of this campus job,” the website states.

Students who work as a writing consultant will also learn about the “language justice theory” and prepare students to challenge “racializing language ideologies” with clients.

Other schools have asked applicants to show their commitment to “anti-racism” across the country.

For example, in November 2021, Pennsylvania State University asked applicants to an assistant professor of architecture position to show how they have included “equity, diversity, inclusion” in their academic research.

While the position is for applicants with a background in architecture, the job posting states that the “ideal candidate” will work to “establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression.”

“The College of Arts & Architecture is working to establish a culture of anti-racism and anti-oppression that embraces individual identities, fosters a culture of inclusion and promotes equity through curricula, values, standards, ideals, policies and practices,” the description states. “The ideal candidate will provide evidence of their experience with, and interest in, contributing to these goals.”

Applicants are instructed to explain in their cover letter “how equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging relate to your academic, research, creative activity and/or service experience.”