Maryland teen rape suspect is illegal immigrant from El Salvador: ICE

The suspect who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and a woman on a Maryland hiking trail is in the U.S. illegally, according to officials.

Jose Roberto Hernandez-Espinal, 20, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and stealing jewelry at Burnt Mills East Special Park in Silver Spring on Tuesday. Officials told FOX 5 DC that Hernandez-Espinal is also suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl on the same trail last week.

An ICE spokesperson told FOX 5 that Hernandez-Espinal is originally from El Salvador and illegally immigrated to the U.S. in May 2013.

According to Montgomery County Police Department, the suspect approached the adult victim and her friend on the trail on Tuesday afternoon. He then threatened them with a machete and asked for their phones.

Court documents allege that Hernandez-Espinal pointed the machete at a woman’s back and led her to a secluded part of the woods before raping her.

The suspect is also accused of stealing a woman’s jewelry before fleeing the scene. A relative told FOX 5 that the rape victim is recovering in a hospital.

Authorities told FOX 5 that the rape of the 15-year-old girl happened a few days before the Tuesday incident, but did not release details about the crime.

Hernandez-Espinal is currently facing charges for first-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault and armed robbery. He was also charged with kidnapping and weapons-related crimes.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for more information, but has not heard back. There are no additional details at this time.