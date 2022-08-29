Maryland student arrested over social media threats to blow up high school, teacher’s home: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland authorities announced Sunday that a female high school student has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media to blow up the school as well as a teacher’s home.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy received notification of threats of violence at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday made via social media to blow up Walkersville High School and additionally blow up a teacher’s house.

Deputies “immediately started an investigation and found the threats to be not credible,” according to a press statement. “Throughout the course of the evening, deputies conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified a suspect, a female juvenile who is a student at the school. Charges are pending, via a juvenile referral, as the investigation continues.”

The sheriff’s office said it will not release the name of the juvenile suspect or other identifying information. Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) may enact their own disciplinary actions.

The school district sent out a “Find Out First” email earlier Sunday notifying the Walkersville High School community of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also shared a reminder video about social media threats and ramifications featuring Dr. Eric Louers-Phillips, executive director of public affairs, Lt. Jason Deater, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer commander and Sgt. Rebecca Carrado, Frederick Police Department School Resource Officer.

In the YouTube video message, Louers-Phillips noted how the school community has seen a “significant increase in school threats made on social media.”

Along with receiving school-based consequences, threats of violence can lead to potential criminal charges including threats of mass violence, interrupting school activities, misuse of electronic communications, and other criminal charges depending on the type and scope of the threat, Deater said.

Carrado said students, parents or staff are encouraged to report any threats or suspicious behavior to school administrators, law enforcement or a responsible adult.