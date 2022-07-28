Maryland State Police need help identifying man suffering from apparent amnesia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland police have shared a photo of a man found walking down Interstate 795 outside Baltimore last week who they said could not remember his own name.

“The man, who was described as having a slim build and was only wearing black shorts, required medical attention and was unable to remember his name or contact information for family members,” police said in a statement.

They are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as a white male with a slim build, and the photo shows he has brown hair and blue or hazel eyes, with a stubble beard.

Authorities took the man to a local hospital. In the photo, he has a cut on his nose.

After receiving medical treatment, he remained unable to recall his identity as of Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at [email protected] or 410-780-2706.

Police said they found the man walking down I-795 near Owings Mills Boulevard in Baltimore County at about 9 p.m. on July 22.

The area is close to an intersection of two major highways on the northeastern outskirts of Baltimore.

Amnesia can be caused by several factors, including a traumatic brain injury, neurological diseases, viral infection and drug abuse, according to the National Library of Medicine. It can also be an early symptom of dementia.