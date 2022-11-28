Maryland small plane crash into power lines leaves 85k without power, two stranded inside dangling plane

A small plane crashed into power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night, leaving tens of thousands of electric customers without power, according to reports.

Fox station WTTG in Washington, D.C. said the plane crashed into the power lines at about 6:15 p.m. in the Montgomery Village section of Gaithersburg.

Chief Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter that the small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard.

Both occupants were uninjured, the post stated, and rescue crews were on the scene.

Piringer also reported widespread power outages because of the crash.

Pepco reported about 85,000 customers were without power because of the plane crash.

Electric crews are assessing the damage, a tweet from the power company read, and they are working closely with county fire and EMS crews.

“We are awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring service,” Pepco said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash and the number of people on board the small plane Sunday evening: