Maryland small plane crash: 2 rescued from plane tangled in power lines, power nearly restored

Two people were rescued early Monday morning from a plane that was left dangling 100 feet in the air from power lines after it crashed in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Rescue workers pulled the pilot and passenger of the small plane out of the wreckage after they were trapped for several hours after the crash.

Crews had to deenergize the electric tower and ground it to ensure no remaining energy was running through the structure. Officials said the plane then had to be secured to the tower, so it wouldn’t fall during the rescue.

Fox station WTTG in Washington, D.C. said the plane crashed into the power lines at about 6:15 p.m. in the Montgomery Village section of Gaithersburg.

MARYLAND GUN STORE LOOTED ON BLACK FRIDAY, THIEVES ALLEGEDLY TOOK ‘LONG GUNS’

Chief Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter that the small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard.

Both occupants were uninjured, the post stated, and rescue crews were on the scene.

A dense fog settled on the area after nightfall, complicating the rescue effort.

Pepco reported about 85,000 customers were without power because of the plane crash.

As of early Monday morning, all but 911 Pepco customers had their power restored.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Montgomery County Public Schools tweeted that schools would be closed Monday due to the power outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash and the number of people on board the small plane Sunday evening: