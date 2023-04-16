Maryland shuts down day care center where employee allegedly filmed herself abusing children

The Maryland government has shut down a day care center where an employee allegedly abused two children.

FOX 5 released video of the alleged abuse showing an employee at Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning allegedly filming herself abusing two young children at the day care center.

One of the videos appears to show the individual kicking a child’s chair, forcing the child to fall on the ground.

Kayla Greenwell, 23, was arrested on April 8 and faces two felony counts of child abuse and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault.

Prince George’s County police said that the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning was closed by the state.

During a court hearing, Prince George’s County Judge Clayton Aarons said that Greenwell’s actions are “extremely serious,” adding that she sent the videos to others after filming them.

Aarons ordered that Greenwell is held in jail.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said that Greenwell’s actions show a complete disregard for humanity.

“In this case, we have to look at protecting the public,” Braveboy said. “We have someone who was alleged to have abused defenseless children. That really shows a callous disregard for humanity, and so we were very concerned about her engaging with the general public.”

The Prince George’s Police Department won’t confirm if there are potentially more victims of the alleged abuse.