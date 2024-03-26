Maryland: Ship hits Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge along I-695 in Maryland collapsed into the Baltimore harbor early Tuesday morning.

A livestream of the bridge appeared to show a cargo ship colliding with a support beam, causing the bridge to break and fall into the water.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on social media that all lanes are closed in both directions and that traffic is being detoured.

As of 2:45 a.m., all live camera feeds for the bridge, along I-695, on the Maryland Transportation Authority website are offline.

This report is developing and will be updated.