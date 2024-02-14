Maryland sheriff’s ‘gut’ says Rachel Morin was ‘stalked’ by suspect before her murder

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler on Monday said his “gut” tells him the suspect in Rachel Morin’s August murder “stalked” the mother of five before brutally killing her.

Morin, 37, was running along the Ma & Pa Trail, a pedestrian trail in Bel Air, a quiet and typically safe town about 28 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aug. 5, 2023, when she vanished. Authorities found her body the next day in what Gahler previously described as a “horrific” criminal homicide.

“I’ve been doing police work for 40 years. … My gut tells me she was stalked, but until we catch this person … it could’ve just been a crime of opportunity,” Gahler said in a Monday episode of his podcast, “Into the Sheriff’s Spotlight.” “He could’ve laid in wait on that trail for Rachel or whichever female decided to come down that trail when there were no other people in sight.”

Capt. Andy Lane, who appeared as a guest in the episode, said the Ma & Pa Trail is “well used” during the time of day when Morin typically went on her runs.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND SHERIFF’S OFFICE RELEASES NEW SKETCHES OF SUSPECT

“In fact, we’ve spoken to a number of witnesses who not only saw Rachel that day, but they saw Rachel almost every day at the same time on the trail, walking and running and exercising in the same area,” Lane said. He added that the suspect “obviously took the time to be familiar with the area” and was “most likely or potentially familiar with Rachel,” who regularly used the trail for exercise.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND POLICE TIE CRIME SCENE DNA TO LOS ANGELES ASSAULT, HOME INVASION

Lane noted, however, that the sheriff’s office does not have information at this time to definitively say Morin was “targeted.” There is evidence to suggest that the suspect chose a specific hiding location to target a victim, he said.

“I believe in my heart someone picked her — specifically her.”

— Sherrif Jeff Gahler

“But until we have him in custody, and we can say that 100%, it could have been likely he just picked a location and Rachel was the unfortunate person who was there at that time,” Gahler said.

The sheriff’s office released a new sketch Monday of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male based on witness accounts and video footage of the suspect from a March 2023 incident in Los Angeles described as a home invasion.

Just 11 days after authorities found Morin’s body, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced a link between evidence found at the scene of Morin’s murder to evidence found at the scene of the LA home invasion using the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), leading them to a single DNA match for an unidentified Hispanic male.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND SHERIFF SAYS SUSPECT ON LOOSE COULD STRIKE AGAIN

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) collected a hat left behind at the scene of the March 2023 home invasion that turned violent, leaving multiple people, including minor children, injured.

The suspect allegedly broke into the home in the middle of the night and assaulted the family inside before he was chased out. Surveillance video footage captured the man leaving, shirtless, through the front door.

RACHEL MORIN’S FAMILY USES NOVEL STRATEGY TO HUNT FOR HER KILLER: ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’

“There is no DNA database that would allow me to plug [DNA evidence] in there and just give me a name,” Lane explained in the podcast. “If you haven’t been arrested and committed one of these crimes and been to prison, then your name is not in a database. There is no massive database with everyone’s DNA. But it does allow us to link these two crimes.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office does not know what brought the suspect from LA to the area of Bel Air, Maryland, but they do know he was in Bel Air prior to Morin’s murder. And they are asking members of the public who may have seen or communicated with the suspect during the summer of 2023 to come forward. Authorities believe he still poses a threat to the public.

“From March until August, he certainly escalated in violence.”

— Sheriff Jeff Gahler

The sheriff also addressed the matter of the suspect’s citizenship, or lack thereof, noting that the recent influx of illegal border crossings has become a serious concern for the public.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

“We don’t know” if the suspect is in the United States illegally, Gahler said in the podcast episode.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

“We don’t want to rule that out,” the sheriff said, but he added that the suspect could also be a legal resident of any state from California to Maryland. There is no way to know without an identity.

Lane said a suspect who is an illegal immigrant would add “another layer of complication” to the investigation.