Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say

A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified.

The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George’s County Police said.

When officers arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Esleiman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his death, Prince George’s County Police said.

Prince George’s County Police found Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, dead in his car in Temple Hills, on Aug. 10, 2022.
Detectives have not yet identified a suspect and or a motive.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with any information to call Prince George’s County Police at 301-516-2512. A cash reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.