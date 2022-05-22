Maryland Megabus rollover leaves 15 people hospitalized

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fifteen people were hospitalized after a Megabus rolled over while on I-95 in northern Maryland on Sunday morning.

The incident happened along I-95 south by Kingsville, Maryland, at around 6:55 a.m., and Baltimore County Fire Department officials found the bus rolled over on its side near Bradshaw Road and Raphel Road, according to FOX 5.

Of the 47 passengers inside, 27 individuals had minor injuries as a result of the crash, and 15 had to be taken to a local hospital.

Twelve people refused to be transported to local hospitals, according to officials.

According to the fire department, no other cars were involved in the crash.

Maryland State Police are investigating what caused the crash, according to the report.