Maryland man, woman shot at after crashing SUV near Baltimore

A Maryland man and woman were injured when they were shot at after crashing their SUV near Baltimore on Tuesday.

Video posted to social media shows a car pulling up to an SUV in Middle River moments after the SUV had crashed into a pole.

A series of gunshots then rang out.

Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were injured, according to police. They have not been identified, Fox 45 News reported.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not released.