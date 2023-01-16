Maryland man faces sextortion and child pornography-related charges

Maryland State Police arrested a man for sextortion and allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Isaiah S. Poole, 21, of Suitland, Maryland was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct, two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their private parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress, and one count of child pornography distribution.

Police said the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit opened investigation into Poole in October 2022 for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography online.

A preliminary investigation found Poole coerced multiple minors into making sexually explicit videos, police said.

He then threatened to distribute the videos if the minors would not make more movies for him, according to police.

Members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – which focuses on investigations involving child pornography over the internet and other crimes that victimize children – secured a search warrant and executed it just after 9 a.m. at Poole’s residence, with help from the FBI.

Police also conducted a forensic review of Poole’s electronic devices at his residence, which according to a press release, revealed multiple child pornography files.

Poole was arrested at the scene and transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

Troopers encourage anyone with information about the case to call the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons at 1-800-637-5437, as police continue to determine whether there are additional victims connected with the case.