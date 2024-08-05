Maryland man arrested for setting fire to Domino’s using containers of feces after breaking into vehicles

A Maryland man was arrested for setting a Domino’s on fire after he was observed breaking into a vehicle at a nearby auto repair shop, according to officials.

George W. Cook, 59, set fire to the back of a Domino’s store in Westminster, Maryland, on Saturday morning after a witness noticed him breaking into vehicles at Superior Car Care on Manchester Ave., according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Westminster Fire Department and surrounding departments responded at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday to the 400 block of Baltimore Blvd. to a reported building fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a fire at the rear of the Domino’s. They contained the fire within minutes and asked the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

YOUNG BOY KILLED AFTER BOUNCE HOUSE GOES AIRBORNE AT MARYLAND BASEBALL GAME

As investigators were probing the cause of the fire, the witness who saw Cook breaking into vehicles at the auto repair shop reported his observation to the investigators.

A trooper assisting investigators immediately responded and found Cook entering a vehicle. The trooper detained Cook, who officials learned had been arrested by Westminster Police over the last few weeks for setting small fires within the city limits.

The previous fires were similar to how the fire at the Domino’s was ignited, including placing feces into bags or boxes and setting those items on fire.

FIREFIGHTER INJURED AT SECOND MAJOR DALLAS BAPTIST CHURCH FIRE WITHIN TWO WEEKS: ‘WE SEE GOD WORKING’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid the investigation, a Domino’s manager told Deputy State Fire Marshals that Cook had come into the store earlier in the week, became belligerent and kicked over a trash can when he was instructed to leave after employees refused to give him the free food he had requested.

Cook was charged with second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He was also charged by the Westminster Police Department with rogue and vagabond and theft under $100.

He is being held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.