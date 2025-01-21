Maryland man accused of killing girlfriend, stashing her body in ‘makeshift tomb’: police

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then tried to hide her body in a “makeshift tomb” inside his home, according to police.

The Prince George’s Police Department said in a news release that 30-year-old Devontae Gray has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges in the death of 29-year-old Alexis Schuler of Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. contacted police in Prince George’s County on Jan. 18, for assistance with a missing persons case involving Schuler, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

On Saturday, the Prince George’s Police Department executed a search warrant at Gray’s home, as part of the investigation.

MAN ARRESTED FOR DISRUPTING CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES, POURING WHISKEY INTO HOLY WATER: DEPUTIES

While inside Gray’s home, police said, investigators located what were believed to be Schuler’s remains, after Gray took “extensive efforts” to hide her body.

Gray was arrested at the scene and allegedly confessed to murdering Schuler, police said.

On Tuesday, Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Schuler had been shot.

MASS SHOOTING NEAR MARYLAND FUNERAL HOME LEAVES 1 DEAD, 9 INJURED

FOX 5 D.C. obtained the charging documents in the case, which say Gray was seen on surveillance video going in and out of his home with construction materials while wearing a full-body construction suit with gloves, between Jan. 12 and 13.

The materials seen in the video appeared to include cement, sheet rock, cinder blocks, plastic bags and large black storage containers.

When authorities executed a welfare check at Gray’s residence on Jan. 14, they reported a “weird” smell when entering the home but believed the dirty conditions of the dwelling were to blame.

GEORGIA MAN ACCUSED OF STABBING OFF-DUTY ATLANTA POLICE OFFICER AFTER HIT-AND-RUN REMAINS ON THE LOOSE

The charging documents also noted that when investigators returned to the home on Jan. 19, to execute a search warrant, they located a semi-automatic handgun inside, along with fresh drywall, acetone, lemon ammonia and other cleaning and construction items in the residence.

With help from members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department, drywall was removed, and a “makeshift tomb” was discovered under the stairs, charging documents showed.

A bin located in the space was opened, and inside was a human foot believed to belong to Schuler, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges and remains in custody.