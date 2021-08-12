A Silver Spring, Maryland resident’s home security camera caught a terrifying lightning strike on video this week amid severe thunderstorms in the area.

The resident shared the video of the neighborhood lightning strike on Wednesday with FOX-affiliate WTTG.

Thousands of residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area were without power earlier this week as thunderstorms rolled through Virginia, D.C., and Maryland, WTTG reports.

On Tuesday, another lightning strike in Montgomery County ignited a fire at Millhaven Condos, causing $2 million in damage and displacing more than two dozen residents, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the D.C. area on Saturday and Sunday.