Maryland deputy pulls over car, meets father and son driving ‘Flag Called Freedom’ across US

A Maryland sheriff’s deputy on patrol near Cumberland pulled over a car and discovered a trio taking part in a project to drive an American flag across the country.

The occupants, identified as Paul, Andrew and Andrew’s son Brandon, are involved in the “Flag Called Freedom” project, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies posed with the group and their flag “to show support for law enforcement, as well as all flag loving, hardworking, patriotic Americans,” according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

“Safe travels on the rest of your journey, and God bless the USA,” the post concluded.

The Flag Called Freedom project took the trio on a cross-country drive from Oregon to Washington, D.C.

Along the way, they’ve unfurled their massive Old Glory with groups of “patriots” to pose for photos that they post to Facebook. Images of the flag and the journey are available on the page.

The Flag Called Freedom did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

In another post, the group said they’d been pulled over for an undisclosed reason in Nebraska and let go with a warning there as well.

On Wednesday, when protests gripped the nation’s capital, the project’s Facebook posted a message saying the flag had reached the steps of the Capitol building but “could not keep up.”