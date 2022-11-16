Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday banning the possession of firearms within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.

The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that made it difficult to obtain a concealed carry permit, which invalidated similar laws in Maryland and other states.

The new bill in Maryland’s most populous county includes exemptions for law enforcement officers and security guards licensed to carry a firearm. It also doesn’t apply to possession of firearms in a person’s own home.

Aside from those exceptions, it bans the possession of firearms in most public places, including “a park; place of worship; school; library; recreational facility; hospital; community health center; long-term facility; or multipurpose exhibition facility, such as a fairgrounds or conference center.”

Council President Gabe Albornoz argued that guns “create immeasurably more problems, often with tragic outcomes, than they attempt to solve.”

“This legislation will help to ensure that we do everything possible to minimize the number of guns in our public space,” Albornoz said in a statement.

“I have confidence that the Maryland General Assembly will take action but given the urgency of gun violence in our community, I felt strongly that we could not wait at the local level.”

Local governments and state legislatures around the country have scrambled to enact new firearm legislation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.