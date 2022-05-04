Maryland county council meeting disrupted by man in ‘poop emoji’ costume with stink bomb

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland county council meeting was interrupted by a disgruntled man in an emoji costume.

The Anne Arundel County Council was interrupted Monday by a man wearing a costume based on the ubiquitous Apple “poop emoji,” according to Fox 5 DC. The man also broke a “stink bomb” on the meeting floor.

GREAT ESCAPE: CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS GUARD AND MURDER SUSPECT LEAVING JAIL BEFORE BOTH VANISHED

The man identified himself as Phil Ateto, and gave testimony at the meeting, according to the Capital Gazette. Ateto complained that a Police Accountability Board had been established by council without the involvement of the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials confirmed he attended a series of meetings leading up to Monday.

The man was eventually escorted out of the building.