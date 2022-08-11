Maryland community college deletes job posting that sought ‘minority’ applicants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A community college in Maryland took down a job posting that stated “minority” applicants are being sought for the position.

The job posting for Montgomery College in Maryland stated that the position was a paid “Part-time English Composition Faculty Internship,” according to Campus Reform.

“We are seeking two minority faculty interns starting in August 2022 for the 2022-2023 academic year who are interested in being an engaging, student-centered college educator,” the job posting read.

The employment discrimination law in Maryland states that employers cannot discriminate in hiring based on “race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or genetic information.”

After Campus Reform contacted the community college, the job posting was taken down.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Montgomery College said that the wording used in the job posting did not reflect the college’s goal of providing equal opportunity to all employees and job applicants.

“Montgomery College is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees and job applicants. When hiring new employees, we seek to attract a candidate pool that reflects the rich diversity of the community and students that we serve. The wording used in the recent job posting for a faculty intern position did not accurately reflect this goal,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the job posting was “temporarily removed” but will be reposted with a “revised position description.”

Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Sarah Parshall Perry told Campus Reform that the original job posting is a violation of Maryland employment discrimination law, federal civil rights law, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

“The restriction of applicants to a federally-funded educational entity by their race is a violation of both federal civil rights law (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act), and Maryland employment discrimination law (?20-602, Annotated Code of Maryland), as well as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act,” Perry said.