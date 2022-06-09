Maryland authorities say 3 dead, suspect killed by cops after shooting at manufacturing plant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There were multiple victims in a mass shooting Thursday in Maryland, authorities said.

“On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, in reference to a shooting. At this time the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there was a large police presence on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, about 1.5 hours from Washington D.C.

Local reports said the shooting occurred at the ?olumbia Machine factory, which produces molds and production equipment, according to its website. Fox News has reached out to the factory.

Rep. David Thorne said he was monitoring the situation.

“Our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds,” he tweeted.

