Maryland authorities investigating fires, vandalism at multiple Bethesda churches

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two churches were set on fire and a third was vandalized in Bethesda, Maryland, this weekend, authorities said.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, authorities were called to North Bethesda United Methodist Church about vandalism and arson, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.



next



prev



About 1,000 feet away, investigators also found damaged headstones and “broken wood pieces” scattered around Wildwood Baptist Church.

MINNESOTA PREGNANCY CENTER VANDALIZED BY ‘JANE’S REVENGE’: ‘WE SHOULD’VE DONE MORE’

Then on Sunday morning, Montgomery County fire officials were called to Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, where several pews had been set on fire.



next



prev



Damage was estimated at $50,000 at the Catholic church, which is about a mile away from the other two churches that were vandalized, according to Fox 5 DC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s arson tipline at 240-777-2263.