Maryland active shooter investigation: At least 2 injured, 'suspect down,' police say

Maryland police responded Tuesday morning to an active shooter situation near Fort Detrick in Frederick, authorities confirmed.

Frederick Police announced on Twitter that they were “responding to an active shooter” emergency on Progress Drive near Monocacy Boulevard.

“Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down,” police said.

Police confronted the suspect at Fort Detrick, a military base located nearby, according to local affiliate FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities placed local schools on lockdown, FOX 5 reported, and urged the public to stay away from the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Police are expected to provide an update at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Fort Detrick is located approximately 50 minutes from Washington, D.C.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.