Married poll workers drown in Missouri floods on way to election site

A married couple in Missouri volunteering as poll workers on Tuesday died tragically in flash floods that rocked southern and eastern parts of the state on Election Day, according to local officials.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eddie Young told Fox News Digital that the 70-year-old man and 73-year-old woman were in one of three vehicles that washed off the roadway in rising floodwater on State Route H in Wright County around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Three other individuals swam to safety,” Young said.

The couple, who were on their way to a voting site, also tried to swim to safety, and witnesses reported seeing them hanging onto a bush, but they ultimately did not survive the rising waters.

It took authorities hours to locate their bodies. Ultimately, they flew a drone over the affected area and were able to find the deceased, Young said.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two deaths in a Tuesday statement.

“There were several vehicle slide offs due to hydroplaning and simply because places flooded that generally don’t flood! Wright County had six swift water incidents that resulted in two fatalities,” the sheriff’s office said. “The two deceased were recovered quickly by the use of the Wright County drone, piloted by Sheriff Byerley.”

The Wright County Clerk’s Office said in a Tuesday statement the poll workers were “dedicated citizens who valued fair and honest elections,” and they “will be missed.”

“This couple were wonderful people who donated their time to serve their community.”

— Wright County Clerk Loni Pedersen

“This is a terrible loss for Wright County,” Wright County Clerk Loni Pedersen said in a statement. “This couple were wonderful people who donated their time to serve their community. We will miss them dearly and the service they provided to my office.”

The flooding has killed five people, including the couple, according to Missouri officials.

Young described the current conditions as “10-year floods,” saying “it is pretty widespread” and evacuations are still taking place.

Officials are not releasing the victims’ names out of respect and privacy for their family.