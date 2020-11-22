Marines in DC rescue woman trapped under car: 'Their actions were integral'

A group of Marines rushed to rescue a woman on a scooter who was struck by a vehicle and pinned underneath the car in Washington, D.C.

“I was just going to the chow hall to get some breakfast and we hear the Marine and 7 Charlie call up, a woman was just run over by a car,” Cpl. Denny Bohne, Sgt. of the Guard Company Platoon, told Fox News in an interview.

Bohne said he and another Marine immediately sprang into action, rushing to the vehicle’s trunk and retrieving a carjack from inside.

Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Belko also got a jack from a nearby civilian who stopped to help and both Marines began jacking up the car to get the woman out from underneath.

By the time EMTs arrived on the scene, they were able to pull her out and take her to the hospital, where she survived the incident.

“Their actions were integral” to rescuing her, firefighter Leo Ruiz told Fox News.

“The immediate feeling was just relief,” Bohne said. “Once I informed all the guys they all just felt the exact same– absolutely relieved that she made it out okay and we were just happy to get the good news.”