Marine vet sets out on 300-mile journey to raise awareness about veteran suicide

A U.S. Marine who walked more than 800 miles last year to raise awareness about veteran suicide is setting out on another impressive trek across Michigan for the same cause.

On Monday, Travis Snyder began his 300-mile journey from Holland to Mackinaw City, with the aim of walking around 22 miles every day in remembrance of 22 veterans who are lost to suicide each day.

His endeavor will take him until Aug. 30.

“Didn’t quite have as much distance between my starting and end point as anticipated, but this journey isn’t just about numbers,” he wrote in an Instagram post on his first day. “Our mission is to be there for those in need.”

Snyder served in Afghanistan as a corporal from October 2017 to April 2018 and lost a friend and fellow veteran around a year ago.

He told FOX 17 on Monday that, “rain or shine,” he’d be pushing through the walk.

Snyder is partnering with Mission 22, an organization working to prevent suicides in the veteran community nationwide and help raise awareness of the resources that are available.

On a GoFundMe page set up to gather donations, he wrote that he’s “made it [his] mission” to support the cause.

So far, Snyder has raised $420.

Last year, he walked around Lake Michigan, through the Upper Peninsula, through Wisconsin, through Illinois and Indiana, and completed his quest in Manistee.

“I just wanted to gather people together … a community looking for healing … trying to find light in the darkest moments,” Snyder told Fox News’ Trace Gallagher in October.

This year, he’s encouraging those who want to say hello to come and meet him, as he plans to post his intended route daily.

“The more the merrier,” Snyder told FOX 17. “If you see me out on the road stop by, honk, if you want to talk a little bit, I’d love to hear from you.”