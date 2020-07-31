Marine Corps 'mishap' off California coast leaves at least 1 dead, 8 missing: military

At least one Marine Corps member was killed Thursday and eight other service members remained missing early Friday after an amphibious assault vehicle “mishap” off the coast of Southern California, the I Marine Expeditionary Force confirmed Friday morning.

Two other service members were injured in the incident, officials said in a Twitter message.

The Navy and Coast Guard are conducting a joint search-and-rescue operation for the missing service members who are all assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, headquartered at Camp Pendleton near San Diego.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, said in a statement. “I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”

Amphibious assault vehicles are armored and able to move from water to land.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.