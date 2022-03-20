Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday.

The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.

Their aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, crashed during the Cold Response drill, which involves 220 aircraft, 30,000 troops, and 50 vessels from 27 countries.



The Marines were reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening during a training mission in northern Norway. Rescue helicopters eventually spotted the wreckage, but couldn’t immediately get to the crash site due to bad weather.

Their remains were recovered by a Royal Norwegian Air Force rescue helicopter around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening, the Norwegian Armed Forces said.

“We will continue to execute the mission while keeping these Marines and their service on the forefront of our minds. We will never allow these Marines’ sacrifice to go unnoticed or unappreciated,” Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding general of 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Keep these Marines and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The Cold Response drill was announced eight months ago and is not linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO said.

Capt. Tomkiewicz, 27, served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot and joined the Marines in June 2015. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Capt. Reynolds, 27, was also an MV-22B Osprey pilot and joined the Marines in May 2017. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

Gunnery Sgt. Speedy, 30, served as an administrative specialist and joined the Marines in June 2009. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Cpl. Moore, 24, was an MV-22B Osprey crew chief who joined the Marines in August 2018. His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Fox News’s Adam Sabes and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.