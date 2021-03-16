Manta ray photobombs Florida surfer in viral photo

Lucky Florida photographer Rusty Escandell got the snap of a lifetime on Sunday when a mammoth manta ray — more than 8 feet long — jumped out of the water and photobombed a surfer.

“Saw the splash behind the surfer I was photographing using burst mode catching several frames in a row, but didn’t realize it was a manta ray until I got home and was reviewing the picture!” he told FOX 35 News.

He was at Satellite Beach with family and friends shooting his son surfing when he took the photograph, which has since gone viral online.

On the Satellite Beach Facebook page, the photo received thousands of likes and dozens of kudos.

“That’s the shot of the century there!” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “One in a million chances of catching this photo!”

Escandell said he feels blessed by his serendipity: “It seems like many are enjoying it and that makes it all worthwhile.”