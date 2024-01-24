Man’s severed head, dismembered body found in NYC apartment refrigerator

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A man’s severed head and dismembered body were found stuffed in a refrigerator and freezer inside a New York City apartment on Monday, according to reports.

Police made the gruesome discovery after they were called to 2069 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush for a wellness check at around 7:10 p.m., police said.

The NYPD found the body broken up into numerous parts, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Tuesday news briefing.

“The refrigerator was taped up,” Kenny said. “They were trying to hole up, I guess, the smell inside.”

The man has not yet been identified, Kenny said.

“At this point, we’re trying to identify that person,” Kenny said, according to the New York Post.

“We have a head. We have some limbs. As of right now, it seems like we have the whole body.”

It is unclear what age the man was when he died or how long his body was being stored there.

How he initially died is also unknown.

A woman inside the apartment was arrested at the scene and detained on unrelated warrants for petit larceny warrants, according to reports.

Kenny said she was hospitalized because she “complained of illness.”

The Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing, police said.