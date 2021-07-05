Maniac punches carriage horse, attacks two others in Central Park: driver

His name may not be Mongo but a shirtless maniac stole a page from “Blazing Saddles” on Monday — punching, and also kicking, three carriage horses in Central Park before claiming he had a knife, witnesses said.

The decidedly unfunny and unprovoked alleged animal abuse took place shortly before noon just inside the park near West 59th Street and Sixth Avenue and capped a series of recent incidents possibly involving the same man.

Five drivers had their carriages lined up along Center Drive and were waiting for fares when the man started cursing and allegedly slugged a horse that’s driven by Nurettin Kirbiyik.

Kiribyik, 47, said the man had been talking to himself and washing his shirt in the “horse drinking water” when he started talking to the horse, an 11-year-old Gypsy/Morgan cross named “Dennis.”

“I look away, I was scared, I didn’t want to look at him,” Kiribyik said.

“With his wet shirt wrapped around his hand, he punched Dennis in the face!”

The man then attacked the next horse in line before moving to a 16-year-old chestnut mare named “Mary,” said her driver, Henry Kaya, 28.

“He raised his hand to punch my horse but I pulled my horse back so he could barely touch my horse,” Kaya said.

Kaya and another driver, Mario Angelucci, 44, both said they followed the man as he stormed off, allegedly leading him to claim, “I have a knife.”

“We say, ‘We call the police.’ He say, ‘Call the police, I don’t care. They ain’t gonna do nothing,'” Angelucci said.

Angelucci blamed the situation on the outgoing mayor.

“De Blasio really turned this place into a mess. He was supposed to clean this up!” he griped.

Angelucci said the man was also allegedly “threatening the horses” on Sunday and a video shot on Wednesday shows him cursing and talking to himself before he spit at a white carriage horse and threw a punch in the air toward its face, causing it to flinch.

Kaya said he chased the man down following Monday’s incident and shot video with his cellphone that shows him angrily confronting the man from a distance.

“Why are you hitting my horse? It’s a poor animal!” Kaya yelled.

