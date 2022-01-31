A manhunt is underway for the man convicted of killing his girlfriend – and fleeing before the guilty verdict was read in court – as the United States Marshals Service searches the Texas and Louisiana border for any signs of the fugitive, according to authorities.

Matthew Hoy Edgar was in the midst of his trial in Sabine County, Texas, in connection with the October 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Livye Lewis, but was a no-show in court on Thursday, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office and reports from the Sabine County Reporter.

According to the news report, Thursday was the third day of trial and Edgar had been present for the two prior days. He allegedly threatened to hurt himself and his family before he disappeared, according to the Sabine County Reporter.

Edgar was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office received “a number of” reported sightings in the hours and days following Edgar’s disappearance. Deputies have investigated at least 10 leads, but have so far been unsuccessful in tracking him down.

Local affiliate FOX 4 Beaumont reported that Edgar, 25, was believed to have been wearing a camouflage shirt, dark-colored pants and a hat.

The USMS is now asking anyone with information related to his whereabouts to submit a tip on its website. Residents can also contact the local sheriff’s office by calling (409)787-2266 or 911.