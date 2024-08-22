Manhunt underway in Arizona for suspect who threatened to kill Trump as former president lands in border state

A manhunt is underway in Arizona for a suspect who threatened to kill former President Trump ahead of a rally in the Copper State later Thursday.

The Cochice County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud.

The sheriff’s office said Syrvud has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI, failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County Arizona for hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said it also has an absconder hold for Syrvud for failing to register as a sex offender.

The threat against former President Trump’s life comes after the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.