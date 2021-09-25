Manhunt underway for suspect after north Florida deputy critically shot

A north Florida deputy sheriff was critically injured after he was shot Friday during a traffic stop, leading to a manhunt for a suspect who remains at large.

The 2:30 a.m. shooting happened in Callahan in Nassau County, about 12 miles from Jacksonville, and left Deputy Josh Moyers with life-threatening injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper described Moyers’ condition as “very critical” adding, “We’re not sure if he will make it,” according to FOX 30. Leeper said Moyers was planning a wedding with his fiancee prior to being shot and asked for prayers for Moyers’ family.

The suspect, 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is considered by authorities to be “armed and dangerous.”

In a series of tweets, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Leeper said a reward for information leading to the arrest of McDowell now totalss $15,000.

“The Florida Sheriff’s Association and the Florida Deputy Association are putting up $5000 each for an award for information,” the tweet stated. “This is in addition to the Crime Stopper award which is also $5000 … totaling $15000 for a reward for information.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A person in the vehicle with McDowell at the time of the shooting has remained cooperative with authorities after remaining at the site of the shooting, according to WJXT.

Reports say the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Atlantic Beach police are involved in the search for McDowell.