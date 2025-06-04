Manhunt underway for illegal immigrant wanted in serious Nashville hit-and-run

​

Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help to find an illegal immigrant who is believed to be involved in a serious hit-and-run incident last month in Nashville.

Detectives said Tony Lopez-Infante, 32, of Venezuela, is wanted for the May 18 crash that seriously injured Zach Carach, 21, of Florida.

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to WZTV that Lopez-Infante entered the US in August 2023.

ICE also confirmed to Fox News Digital that Lopez-Infante “is in the county illegally and has a final order of removal.”

“MNPD detectives are working to locate Tony Lopez-Infante, 32, of Venezuela, after warrants were obtained against him for the May 18 hit & run crash on Church St that injured Zach Carach, 21, of FL,” police wrote in a post on X. “Know where he is? Please call 615-742-7463. Reward offered.”

Police told the outlet that Carach was celebrating his 21st birthday when he was struck by Lopez-Infante’s car.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., shared that his office had obtained the “disturbing video that reportedly captured the crash” and is demanding justice for Carach.

“While celebrating his 21st birthday, Zach Carach was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Tony Lopez — who then fled the scene. Lopez is an illegal alien with six outstanding warrants. He was last seen in Mt. Juliet — in my district,” Ogles wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision, a Mitsubishi Mirage, was returned by Lopez-Infante, with front-end damage, to a rental facility in Mt. Juliet on May 19.

“Officers located the car there the next day, on May 20. Investigation resulted in Lopez-Infante, of Venezuela, being identified as the hit-and-run driver,” police said.

Law enforcement officials added that ongoing efforts to locate Lopez-Infante have been unsuccessful, noting that federal partners, including Homeland Security Investigations, are assisting in the search.

Once captured, police said Lopez-Infante will be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to render aid/file an accident report, attempted evidence tampering, and driving without a license/insurance.

Officials noted he is also wanted in Williamson County on “an outstanding probation violation warrant related to a theft arrest.”

Carach’s mom, Sheena Carach, shared with Fox News Digital that her son is on day 16 in the hospital and is fully wheelchair bound for the next two months, pleading for answers about how Lopez-Infante was in the country.

“I appeal to the American people to help us find TONY GEBIAN LOPEZ INFANTE (Tony Lopez), he hit our son on 5/18 in Nashville and fled… he fled the scene, packed his belongings, tried to bribe a mechanic to repair the car and then was picked up in a gold 05 Toyota Corolla, TN plates,” Sheena Carach wrote in post on her Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Lopez-Infante’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

