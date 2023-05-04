Manhattan DA Bragg investigating after aggressive homeless man on NYC subway dies from Marine’s chokehold

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the death of a homeless man who was put into a headlock by a subway passenger Monday.

The news comes as New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the homeless man’s death a homicide Wednesday. The office told Fox News Digital Jordan Neely, 30, died from “compression of neck.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is investigating the deadly incident, which took place on an F train Monday afternoon.

Neely allegedly went on an erratic rant on a train at around 2:30 p.m. Police told the New York Post Neely threw garbage at passengers and threatened them.

During the dispute, a 24-year-old Marine put Neely in a chokehold for about 15 minutes. Two other passengers restrained Neely by holding down his arms and pinning down his shoulders.

Neely lost consciousness during the incident. EMTs arrived to revive him, but he was taken to a hospital and declared dead soon after.

Passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez told the New York Post that while Neely was screaming aggressively, he did not physically attack anyone. Neely reportedly complained about being thirsty and hungry.

“None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying,” Vasquez explained. “We thought he just passed out or ran out of air.”

Protestors held a vigil for Neely Wednesday night, with dozens of people protesting at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. Demonstrators shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “F— Eric Adams” at the platform.

The Marine was taken into custody by New York Police Department officers and released without charges.



A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment directly on Neely’s death.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here,” the spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and the Associated Press contributed to this report.