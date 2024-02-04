Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reacts to ‘heinous’ attacks on NYPD officers by migrants: ‘Despicable acts’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reacted to the recent attack on New York police officers by a group of migrants in the Big Apple, calling the acts of violence “heinous.”

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were patrolling Times Square on Jan. 27, when they encountered the group of migrants. The video shows police asking the men to move along.

The footage then showed the two officers holding a person in a yellow jacket down in an attempt to subdue them. The group of suspects were seen kicking the officers before running away.

Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, have been identified as the suspects.

Also arrested for the attack were Jhoan Boada, 22, Jandry Barros, 21, and Yohenry Brito, 24.

In a statement obtained Saturday by Fox News, Bragg said that his office, “continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice.”

“It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts,” Bragg said.

“We are simultaneously preparing to present charges to the Grand Jury on Tuesday and will update the public as soon as legally permissible,” he added. “We will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable.”

In another statement on Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban called the group of men “cowards.”

“An attack against a police officer is an attack against our entire society,” Caban said. “The NYPD is thoroughly investigating this incident, which saw a group of cowards assault two uniformed officers tasked with protecting our community.”

“We will work tirelessly with the office of the Manhattan district attorney to identify and arrest every person who participated in this event,” he continued.

Gomez, Arocha, Juarez and Reveron were reportedly charged with assault and released without bail.

A law enforcement source told the New York Post that the group recently fled to California after giving fake names to a nonprofit group that transports migrants, and that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have since issued warrants for the men.

Brito remains in jail, while Boada, who is also being sought, and Barros were released without bail.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Louis Casiano and CB Cotton contributed to this report.