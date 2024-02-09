Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announces charges against migrants in Times Square attack on police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Seven of the migrants captured on camera viciously attacking a pair of New York City police officers in Times Square last month have been indicted by a grand jury, officials said Thursday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the charges amid public outrage following the attack.

“This assault… sickened me and outraged me,” Bragg said during a news conference. “As a lifelong New Yorker, I do not tolerate attacks on our police officers and certainly I do not as Manhattan district attorney.”

Investigators meticulously review CCTV camera footage to determine each suspect’s role in the attack, Bragg said.

Of the seven indicted suspects, five were previously arrested before being released with no bail. Two others are being sought. Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, and Yorman Reveron, 24, were part of the initial group of four who were arrested and let go.

Police say that they have skipped town and have headed to California. Jhoan Boada, 22, was arrested later and then released before flipping the bird to waiting reporters.

In the now-viral video of the attack, police say that the migrant stomps on a lieutenant’s head as the police officer tries to apprehend a suspect on the ground. The migrant then kicks the other officer in the back before returning and taking a kick at the lieutenant.

Several of those already arrested were released on bail and have fled the state, leading to some New York Republican lawmakers calling for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be removed from office.

Bragg said that his office, “continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice.”

More than 170,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since 2022. Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.