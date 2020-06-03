Manhattan Bridge protesters find NYPD blockades at both ends, leave peacefully

They fought the law – and the law won.

A large crowd of George Floyd protesters on New York City’s Manhattan Bridge walked off peacefully Tuesday night after finding themselves stranded there — blocked by NYPD blockades at both ends of the span, according to reports.

Marchers from Brooklyn planned to use the bridge to cross into Manhattan in defiance of the city’s stricter 8 p.m. curfew – only to find that police wouldn’t let them onto the island, WPIX-TV of New York reported.

NYC ON EDGE: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTERS IGNORE EARLY CURFEW, NYPD ENFORCES NEW ROADBLOCKS

More police behind them wouldn’t let them back into Brooklyn, either – at least not right away.

Finally, around 11 p.m., the protesters were permitted to head back to Brooklyn, the report said.

Elsewhere in the city, more looting was reported but Tuesday night was believed to be less eventful than Monday night – when widespread violence and looting prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to question whether New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his police department were up to the task of keeping the city safe.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that,” Cuomo said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But late Tuesday, de Blasio seemed convinced the night would not be a repeat of Monday.

“Very calm situation,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter after 11 p.m. “So far, the curfew is certainly helping, based on everything I’ve seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last three hours.”