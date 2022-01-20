Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Manchin, Sinema back filibuster, derailing Democrats’ ‘nuclear option’ push for election bills

Democrats’ attempt to use a “nuclear option” to get around the filibuster for two major elections bills failed Wednesday after Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema stymied the gambit by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sinema, D-Ariz., joined all Senate Republicans in opposing the attempt to alter the Senate filibuster on party lines, resulting in a 52-48 final tally against the proposal. That vote followed a failed attempt by Democrats to advance the election bills over the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold. All Republicans opposed it.

The filibuster change Schumer proposed would have applied only to the elections bills the Senate was considering Wednesday. But it was nonetheless attempted using the partisan nuclear option that Manchin and Sinema repeatedly made clear they opposed – even though they supported the underlying bills.

“These bills help treat the symptoms of the disease, but they do not fully address the disease itself. And while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division affecting our country,” Sinema said last week. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Biden, Schumer respond to major setback after filibuster vote fails in Senate

– Sinema and Manchin spurn Schumer, vote against nuking filibuster

– Manchin accuses fellow Dems of taking ‘easy way out’ with filibuster nuclear option vote

– Howard Kurtz: Biden banking on a PR ‘reset’ as Democrats showcase voting rights failure

– Biden hesitates to say 2022 election results will be legitimate if ‘voting rights’ bills not passed

Biden’s news conference gets panned by critics: ‘Total disaster’

President Biden spent most of 2021 avoiding news conferences, but he held one Wednesday that was panned for being a “total disaster.”

The White House had high hopes for the event, looking to paint the administration as a less-cloistered outfit that embraces the public and transparency. With Biden’s strikingly low popularity numbers, the president was expected to cast himself as a competent leader, who was in touch with the problems of everyday American voters.

But the debacle that took place behind the podium from the East Room of the White House on Wednesday did little to support that persona, according to reactions.

The president was criticized throughout his long remarks on issues related to Russian aggression toward Ukraine, his claim that he overperformed expectations, his outburst toward a reporter, and more. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– White House clarifies position on Ukraine after Biden news conference

– David Axelrod criticizes Biden for focusing on himself during presser: ‘Go back to the drawing board’

– Stephen Miller slams Biden for failing to address the southern border during news conference

– Hannity: Biden might be the ‘worst president in modern American history’

– Mark Levin blasts Biden’s ‘outrageous’ news conference: ‘The James Buchanan of our time’

Brianna Kupfer stabbing suspect held in Los Angeles jail on $2M bail, records show

The man accused of stabbing 24-year-old UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer was being held in a Los Angeles jail cell on $2 million bail, according to online records.

Police in nearby Pasadena arrested Shawn Laval Smith, 31, earlier Wednesday after a pedestrian spotted him hanging out on a park bench and called 911 just before noon PT.

The records show he was booked into jail in Los Angeles at 3:55 p.m.

Smith, who has a rap sheet spanning two coasts, initially gave a fictitious name, the source said. The LAPD sent its fugitive unit with a fingerprint reader to Pasadena and confirmed Smith’s identity with the device.

He is accused of walking into Croft House, a luxury furniture store on North La Brea Avenue, on Thursday afternoon. Kupfer sent a text message to one of her friends saying she felt uncomfortable due to the stranger in the store – where she was working alone.

Around 20 minutes later, a customer came in and found her stabbed to death. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Brianna Kupfer murder: Alleged killer Shawn Lavala Smith had active warrant after assaulting cop

– LA County sheriff says Brianna Kupfer slaying a result of soft-on-crime policies

– Gavin Newsom’s crime comments ripped by California DA: ‘Either he’s ignorant … or he’s a liar’

– LA County DA Gascon ripped again for lenient crime policies: ‘Not always on the side of victims of crime’

– California family seeks answers after teen found dead along freeway

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– French man charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old dies in ski collision: report

– North Carolina authorities say driver charged after military vehicle overturns, kills 2 more Marines

– Alec Baldwin sued for $25 million by family of fallen US Marine

– Troy Aikman rips Cowboys for how CeeDee Lamb was utilized in loss to 49ers

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– United posts $646M loss as omicron casts shadow

– Americans worried rising inflation will outpace their wages this year

– Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger pay packages more than doubled: report

– Biden administration SLAMMED for missing crucial infrastructure deadline

– Over 100 millionaires call for HIGHER taxes worldwide

SOME PARTING WORDS

Kellyanne Conway, who served as a top adviser to former President Trump, reacted Wednesday night to President Biden’s marathon news conference earlier in the day.

“Now you know why they don’t let Biden do these press conferences. He didn’t do well,” Conway said on Fox News’ “Hannity.” “He’s arguing with reporters. He’s arguing about his polling numbers, which are very clear.”

Biden used the event to address issues at the core of his administration’s agenda and respond to criticism. He also appeared angry when asked about his Atlanta comments promoting his voting reform agenda.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.