Man who shot suburban Chicago officer hit with additional armed robbery charge

The man suspected of shooting a police officer in suburban Chicago has been charged with another crime while the shooting is investigated, local police said.

SUBURBAN CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILE INVESTIGATING REPORT OF STOLEN CAR

Samer Hernandez, 29, has been charged with armed robbery in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred May 20, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka said Thursday night.

Police said Thursday that Romeoville Police Officer Dominic Thielman, 32, was shot while investigating the vehicle theft around 12:15 a.m. earlier that day. He was shot in a shoulder and is listed in stable condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Hromadka said.

ILLINOIS SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 2 BOYS OUTSIDE CHICAGO LIBRARY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Hernandez faces possible shooting charges, pending the completion of an investigation by an outside law enforcement agency, Hromadka said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hernandez was being held on a $5 million bond. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the allegation against him.