Man who sent life-threatening messages to Rep. Matt Gaetz faces federal indictment

A man accused of barking death threats at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over the phone earlier this year was nabbed last week on a federal indictment, according to court records.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 9 — three days after the Capitol siege — Eugene Huelsman called Gaetz’s office phone to menace the lawmaker. “Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman allegedly seethed into the receiver, according to the indictment.

“I’m coming for him, he’s gonna f–king die…I’m gonna f–king kill him…Watch your back, I’m coming for you. I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f–king kids too,” the man allegedly snarled.

Gaetz confirmed that he was the victim identified in the indictment as M.G. The congressman told Fox Digital that he turned over the recorded voicemail to Capitol Police.

Huelsman was indicted in May in the Northern District of Florida on one felony count of making a threat to injure the person of another — but his whereabouts were unknown at the time. A judge sealed the indictment until authorities tracked down Huelsman in California and apprehended him, court records state.

Huelsman is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Pensacola federal court Oct. 29.

“I’m glad that prosecutors in the Northern District of Florida take death threats against me and my family seriously,” Gaetz said. “I wish that were an ethic across the DOJ enterprise.”

Huelsman’s attorney couldn’t immediately be identified.