Man who bragged about NYC Chanel heist faces up to 40 years in prison

A Brooklyn man could face up to 40 years behind bars after he was found guilty in a Chanel store robbery of over $200,000 in stolen luxury items in SoHo.

In February 2021, Eric Spencer, 30, and three other suspects reportedly entered a Chanel store and ripped handbags from store security cables. When Spencer was approached by an armed store security guard, he reached into his waistband to give the impression he had a gun, prompting store personnel to back off, according to a statement released by the United States District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Spencer fleeing the SoHo store robbery with stolen merchandise.
(U.S. District Attorney Office )

Spencer later took to social media days after the robbery boasting about his crime and even said he “could open a small boutique” based on the number of bags stolen. He even sent text messages confirming his crime.

The 30-year-old was convicted by a jury Tuesday of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of robbery after a one-week trial. The maximum potential sentence for each count is 20 years in prison.

Spencer is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.