Man wearing ankle monitor robs Target store as security does nothing

A man wearing an ankle monitor was filmed stealing wine and other food items from a Target store near Chicago last week.

The man, wearing a mask, appeared to walk around the store filling a large sack with stolen items as a Target security employee followed him. The incident is only the latest in a nationwide trend of individuals stealing from stores with apparent impunity.

Footage shows the unidentified man entering a wine and beer aisle, loading up his already nearly full bag with a bottle of wine. The bag makes a solid clinking noise as he shoulders it and moves on to find something that might pair well with the wine.

It is unclear whether store workers reported the incident to police.

The National Retail Federation announced in late 2021 that organized retail crime costs companies roughly $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

Thieves have also targeted more high-end retailers in recent months. Footage shows smash-and-grab looters stealing everything they could from a Louis Vuitton store in November 2021. The entire incident lasted less than a minute.

There is often little store workers can do to stop thieves once they have entered a store, and police often cannot respond quickly enough.