Man visiting family in Miami for Thanksgiving disarms carjacker

A man’s Thanksgiving visit to his family in Miami turned into a fight for his life.

The unidentified man says he fell victim to a carjacking, but fought back at an opportune moment. The man described it as a “crazy situation,” according to WSVN News

The suspect held the victim at gunpoint and forced him to drive to a North Miami Avenue gas station, the station reported.

The dynamic would soon change as the man suddenly grappled with the gunman and managed to disarm him. The carjacker then fled.

WSVN reports that the victim’s injuries were minor.

“By the grace of God. It could’ve went south,” he said.

He credits his family’s military know-how for steeling his resolve in a dangerous situation.

“Fortunately, I’m from a military family, so I do have some background in training, thanks to my brother,” the man said

Fox News has reached out to Miami police for more information.