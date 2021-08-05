Man violently rips, steals necklace off of woman walking her dog in Queens

A man was seen on camera ripping multiple necklaces off of a woman’s neck as she walked her dog in Queens in broad daylight.

The incident unfolded in Flushing on Tuesday at around 9:35 a.m., the New York Police Department said on Twitter. Video shows a man on a bike approaching two women as one of the women walked a dog in the borough.

The man then went up behind one of the women and ripped multiple gold necklaces from the 26-year-old victim’s neck. The necklaces are worth approximately $1,100.

The victim was left with scratches but refused medical attention, the NYPD told Fox News.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man described as “a male with a dark complexion, thin build, salt & pepper long hair in corn rows and last seen wearing black shorts, black t-shirt, eyeglasses, carrying a light brown book bag and riding a dark bicycle.”

New York City officials announced a 16% increase in robberies for the month of June, with 1,121 robberies compared to 966 in June 2020. Grand larceny also increased that month by more than 32%, with 3,123 reported in June this year compared to 2,361 during the same time period last year.

Assaults in the city have also increased, including ones that are suspected to be racially motivated. The NYPD, for example, reported last week that a 68-year-old Asian woman was randomly punched outside of a flower shop in Manhattan.

That attack added to the increase in assaults against Asian people in the city, with 109 reported incidents of anti-Asian attacks in New York City since the start of the year to July 25.