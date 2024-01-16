Man uses bear spray to stop pot shop thieves in Washington state

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An attempted robbery at a pot shop in Washington state was stopped after a nearby business owner confronted the burglars and sprayed one of the suspects with bear spray, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a burglary at a marijuana shop in Evertt around 3 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video showed three Kias entering the parking lot of the shop. The driver of one of the vehicles attempted to break into the business by ramming into the side of the shop.

According to officials, a man who works at a business behind the pot shop heard the disturbance and discovered the burglary in progress and used bear spray on at least one of the suspects.

LOS ANGELES POLICE ARREST 71-YEAR-OLD ‘SERIAL BANK ROBBER’ FOR ALLEGEDLY CARRYING OUT ANOTHER HEIST

The owner of the pot shop, Marijuana 99, told Fox 13 Seattle he also stays armed with bear spray and has had to use it before, but that this was the first time his business has been slammed into during an attempted burglary.

POLICE WARN HOMEOWNERS ABOUT BANDITS PRETENDING TO SELL ROSES IN BURGLARY SCHEME

Deputies added that the vehicles involved in the attempted burglary are also believed to have been stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made at this time, deputies said.