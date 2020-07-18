Man suspected of dismembering tech CEO was seen on video buying electric saw at NY hardware store: police

New York detectives said the man charged with decapitating and dismembering his former boss, a tech entrepeneur, was seen on surveillance video at a Manhattan hardware store purchasing an electric saw and cleaning supplies.

Fahim Saleh, 33, was killed in his luxury downtown Manhattan condo apartment Tuesday, according to police. His personal assistant Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was jailed without bail early Saturday after being charged with the murder, according to Manhattan prosecutors.

The video shows Haspil went to the hardware store to purchase a saw and cleaning supplies Tuesday morning, Detective Salvator Tudisco said in court papers obtained Saturday by Fox News.

EX-PERSONAL ASSISTANT OF TECH CEO FOUND DISMEMBERED IN NYC APARTMENT CHARGED WITH MURDER

They quote him as saying that he found those items near Saleh’s decapitated and dismembered body after responding to the apartment Tuesday afternoon.

According to the court papers, surveillance video from the apartment building shows a male individual following Saleh into the elevator and then knocking him down with a stun gun.

Tudisco said a woman he interviewed recognized the individual as Haspil.

An autopsy showed that Saleh had been stabbed five times in the neck and torso and there were other multiple wounds to his arm, hand, forehead and back, the court document said.

DECAPITATED, DISMEMBERED BODY FOUND IN MANHATTAN APARTMENT: SOURCES

It added that “the body had been dismembered and decapitated just below the knees, both shoulders and the neck.”

WABC-TV on Friday quoted sources as saying that detectives recovered texts in which Saleh accused Haspil of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from him.

The station reported that Haspil entered the apartment buiding wearing a disguise.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Saleh served as CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that he founded in Nigeria.

Fox New’s Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.