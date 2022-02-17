Man stabbed near NYC subway station, suspect flees, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A male was stabbed Thursday by an unknown assailant at a New York City subway station, authorities said.

The incident happened at the L train station on 3rd Avenue and 14th Street, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The victim was injured in the arm and leg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made. A motive for the stabbing was unclear.

Thursday’s violent incident comes amid a series of attacks in the city’s subway system. Last week, a woman was stabbed in Washington Heights. Authorities said she was approached by a man asking for the time just after midnight on Feb. 10 at the 181st Street station on the 1 line.

Hours later, a man allegedly tried to rape a woman on the E train in the Canal Street station. A suspect was later arrested.

A day earlier, a man allegedly approached a 67-year-man on the platform of the 3 line at the 125th Street station on Lenox Avenue. He allegedly threw coffee at the victim and knocked a cell phone from his hand, causing an injury, police said.

Authorities have released an image of the suspect.