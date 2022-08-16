Man shot by Texas police was arrested 2 days prior on assault, weapons charges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An armed man shot and killed by police in Texas last week had been arrested on assault and weapons charges just two days prior, authorities said.

Darrel Glen Hood, 32, was identified by the medical examiner as the man shot and killed by Richland Hills police officers on Friday.

Hood was arrested on Wednesday for assault and weapons charges. He bonded out of jail just after midnight Friday morning, FOX 4 News Dallas reports.

By that afternoon, he was allegedly shooting a firearm in the street. He raised and pointed what was identified as a semi-automatic rifle at the officers, a news release said.

People who live in the Fort Worth suburb the incident happened described the chaos.

“Like a man with no shirt, no shoes, running up the street firing with a firing arm,” neighbor Stacy Reddy said.

A records search into Hood’s criminal history by the local Fox station revealed some misdemeanors and credit card fraud.

Fort Worth police were the agency who had arrested him two days prior for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm and marijuana possession.

“Neighbors tell FOX 4 that Hood lived in an RV in the driveway of a newly remodeled home. Some say he had been displaying odd behavior lately,” the TV station reports.

“I know he did walk around several times at night wearing a mask,” Reddy, the neighborhood watch block captain, said. “I wish he had made better choices.”

No other injuries were reported, and no officers were injured in this incident.

The Texas Rangers are handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.